Two Newborns Die After Being Found in Chicago Daycare Bathroom

Read it at CBS News
Two newborn babies were found unresponsive in a trash bag in the bathroom of a Chicago day-care center on Thursday—and both of them died. “An emergency medical situation involving a daycare employee occurred this evening at the daycare facility on the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus,” Northwestern spokesman Christopher King told CBS News. “No daycare children were involved or impacted by the situation.” The cleaning crew noticed blood in the center and followed the trail to the restroom, where the infant girls were discovered. No one has been charged.