Two North Carolina Transgender Women Killed in Hotel Rooms, Cops Say Cases May Be Linked
‘EXTREME CAUTION’
An unidentified transgender woman was shot and killed in a Charlotte hotel room Thursday in what was the second murder of a transgender sex worker in the North Carolina city this month. According to WSOC-TV, Charlotte police said the two shooting murders are very similar—but there’s not enough evidence to confirm a link. Jaida Peterson, 29, was found dead with gunshot wounds on Easter Sunday in a hotel room in west Charlotte. The second woman was shot and killed at a different hotel in the northeast of the city. Police have urged members of the LGBTQ+ community—particularly those who are sex workers—to exercise “extreme caution” in the coming days. “This is a very critical time right now,” said Charlotte- Mecklenberg Police Department spokesperson Rob Tufano. “There is probably, arguably, never a more vulnerable time for them than tonight—until this person, these people, whomever it is that is responsible for these cases, is apprehended.”