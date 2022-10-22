Two Nurses Reportedly Shot at Texas Hospital

Two nurses were reportedly shot on Saturday at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Texas, in what would mark yet another gun-related violent incident at a hospital. One of the wounded nurses was said to have been killed, Fox4News reported police as saying. Other outlets said the nurse was in critical condition.

According to The Dallas Morning News, police were called at approximately 11:10 a.m. local time, and a suspect was taken into custody. WFAA reporter Rebecca Lopez stated on Twitter that an officer shot the alleged assailant close to the scene of the attack, near “the labor and delivery area.”

No motive for the alleged shooting has been revealed.

Officials at the medical center and the Dallas Police Department were not immediately able to confirm details about the incident. A video posted to social media appeared to depict numerous law enforcement vehicles responding to the scene.

The early reports harkened back to a tragedy in June, when a man opened fire at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, killing four people, including the surgeon who had performed surgery on his back. The shooter—who had complained of back pain after the procedure—took his own life at the end of the attack.

This story is breaking and will be updated.