Two of Trump’s Top Targets Are Slipping Away From Him

MILFORD, New Hampshire—President Trump may have reason to be bearish about two Northern enclaves his allies have long eyed for their pockets of loyalists and libertarian leanings.

The two states, New Hampshire and Maine, were once considered prime pickup opportunities for Team Trump looking to expand its map from a duo of narrow general election losses in 2016. Now, some prominent Republicans are joining Democrats in their assessment that the president’s most viable prospects for New England victories are starting to slip further away from his grasp, as the country continues to reel from a cratering economy and global pandemic well into the summer.

“Why is he physically coming here? I’m thinking that it is a little bit more about nostalgia,” Fergus Cullen, a former chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party, said about Trump’s upcoming rally in Portsmouth, just 10 minutes away from Cullen’s hometown of Dover. “They have to feed his ego. He’s had this fixation about New Hampshire. He can’t accept that maybe he just plain lost.”