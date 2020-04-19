CHEAT SHEET
    Two Officers Shot, Suspect Dead in Dallas Bus Hijacking: Cops

    Emma Tucker

    SUZANNE CORDEIRO

    Two officers were injured on Sunday after an individual opened fire on a transit bus in Dallas and hijacked the vehicle, leading police on a chase across several cities in Texas, officials said. The suspect, who leaned out of the bus window and shot at officers during the police chase, is now dead, according to Garland police spokesman Lt. Pedro Barineau. The passengers onboard the DART bus were not injured, according to DART spokesman Gordon Shattles. Garland police said the turnpike where the shooting took place is now shut down for investigation. 

