Two Out of Three Cops Involved in Jacob Blake’s Shooting are Already Back on Duty
BACK AT IT
Two of the three Kenosha police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake—which left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed and set off a wave of unrest over police brutality—have already returned to full duty, CNN reports. Earlier this month, the Kenosha district attorney said none of the officers will be charged for the shooting, including Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake seven times. Sheskey remains on leave “pending the findings of a Kenosha Police use of deadly force review board,” according to the Kenosha Police Department, but his colleagues who were involved in the shooting have gone back to work. Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek resumed work on January 20 after nearly five months of leave. The department said the two “were not charged with a crime” and their actions have been deemed to be “reasonable and justified.”