Two Passengers Drown at New Carnival Cruise Resort in the Bahamas
Two Carnival Cruise passengers drowned within hours of each other at the newly opened Celebration Key resort in the Bahamas on Friday. According to a press release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the first incident occurred shortly before noon when authorities were alerted to a 79-year-old man who became “unresponsive” after snorkeling. Authorities said CPR was administered, but the man was pronounced dead on the vessel. Just a few hours later, a 74-year-old woman on another cruise ship was found “unresponsive” after swimming in a pool. CPR was administered, but the woman was also pronounced dead. Both victims were American nationals. RBPF said investigations are currently ongoing into the two cases. The incidents come after Carnival Cruise opened its new private port, Celebration Key, in the Bahamas on July 19. ”Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families,” Carnival Cruise Line told People in a statement. An autopsy will be conducted on both individuals to confirm the cause of death.