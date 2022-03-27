Two Pennsylvania Teens Charged With Setting Dogs Loose on Innocent Cat
DOGGED DELINQUENTS
Two Pennsylvania teens surrendered to police on Friday after they allegedly set their dogs out on a cat casually sitting on a porch. The two boys—12 and 17—were seen in a video walking their dogs when one of them spotted the cat, named Buddy, sitting on a porch in Frankford. The two then allegedly encouraged their two dogs to attack Buddy, with one shouting “good boy” as their dog attacked him. One of Buddy’s owners managed to stop the attack, but not before the dogs left him in critical condition. “This act of cruelty is especially heinous for its apparent intentional nature,” Julie Klim, the CEO of Pennsylvania’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, told PhillyVoice. “An innocent animal simply sitting on a porch may lose its life for absolutely no reason. Animals are beloved members of our family, and should be treated as such.” The two teens were charged with felony animal fighting, felony aggravated animal cruelty, and conspiracy.