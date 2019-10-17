CHEAT SHEET
EPIDEMIC
Two People Die in Minnesota From Vaping Related-Lung Disease, Bringing State Death Toll to Three
Two people have died from a vaping-related lung illness in Minnesota, bringing the state’s death toll to three amid a national crisis. The two most recent deaths involved patients over the age of 50, who died after “complicated hospitalizations,” according to the Minnesota Health Department. One patient had vaped numerous products, including illegal THC, and the second patient had severe underlying conditions and vaped nicotine as well as other unknown products, the health department said. The state has 73 confirmed or probable cases of severe lung injury associated with vaping, with an additional 32 cases under review, the Star Tribune reports. Across the U.S. there have been over 1,300 cases linked to vaping, and 28 people have died. “We hope we do not have any more deaths linked to this investigation,” state epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield told the Tribune. “However, based on what we know about other patients, the seriousness of the injuries and the fact that we continue to see new cases, it is possible we will have more deaths.”