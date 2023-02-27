CHEAT SHEET
    Two People Killed in 'Chaotic' Shooting at Minnesota Senior Home

    ‘JUST PLAIN HEARTBREAKING’

    Two people are dead and three more are injured after a shooting erupted at a senior home in St. Paul, Minnesota, Saturday night following a “celebration of life” event, police said. Gunfire rang out just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Kings Crossing by Episcopal Homes, creating what authorities called a “chaotic scene.” One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while four others were rushed to a nearby hospital. Another man succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival. Of the other three victims, one man remains in critical condition, a woman is in stable condition and another is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said Sunday. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter weighed in on the shooting Sunday, calling it “just plain heartbreaking.” He added: “We are tired of having this press conference. We’re tired of having to figure out how to wrap words around violence.”

