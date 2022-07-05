Gunman Shoots Two Cops During Philly Fireworks Display
Two police officers were shot during the fireworks display at Philadelphia’s Fourth of July festivities on Monday. The two officers are in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital. The shooting sent crowds enjoying the evening’s events into a panic, with hundreds fleeing the scene in what some told the Philadelphia Inquirer resembled a “stampede.” So far, no suspect has been taken into custody, but the Philadelphia Police Department has asked loved ones separated in the panic to reunite at a close-by library. It was the first time that Philadelphia had held the Independence Day events since the beginning of the pandemic. Fireworks-gazer Tracy Fairey told the Inquirer that she and her 6-year-old daughter hid behind a truck. “Some people were banging on the doors but they wouldn’t let them in,” she said.