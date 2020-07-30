CHEAT SHEET
Two Phillies Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus
Two Philadelphia Phillies employees—a coach and a home clubhouse staff member—have tested positive for coronavirus. All activities at the Phillies’ home grounds, Citizens Bank Park, have been canceled until further notice. The diagnoses come after the Phillies last weekend played against the Miami Marlins, 18 of whom were diagnosed with the virus. The Marlins’ season was paused until at least Monday after the positive tests. The Phillies’ season had previously been paused until Friday following the Marlins outbreak. The Yankees now face the Baltimore Orioles, who had been scheduled to take on the Marlins, this week. Major League Baseball is now considering a change in doubleheader rules as a result of the scheduling shifts.