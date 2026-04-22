Two Planes Abort Landing After Terrifying Near Miss

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From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex-positive brand and retailer, recently launched its annual Red Heart Sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent across all categories, from premium vibrators and wands to male maturbators and even lingerie. Aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this is one of the best sales Lovehoney has offered to date.

Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis.

Blowmotion Warming Male Masturbator See At Lovehoney

Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Lovense Lush 4 App-Controlled Vibrating Egg. This app-controlled G-spot stimulator allows you and your partner to get intimate even when apart.

Lovense Lush 4 App Controlled Vibrating Egg See At Lovehoney

Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.

From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.