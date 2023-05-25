Two Planes Abort Landing in San Francisco to Avoid Taxiing Southwest Jet
CLOSE CALL
Two airliners descending into the San Francisco International Airport nearly had a close call after the planes aborted landing at full tilt due to a Southwest Airlines jet taxiing in the middle of the runways, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. One of the pilots, from United Airlines, hovered only a few hundred feet above the city’s bay before quickly steering the aircraft away. Air traffic controllers, who had cleared the United and Alaska Airlines’ landings, scolded the Southwest pilot and told him “You shouldn’t be on the runway.” The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to the Chronicle that the incidents, which took place last Friday, did not qualify as a “runway incursion” and the agency has “determined the appropriate steps were taken to ensure a safe operation.” Spokespeople for United and Alaska Airlines praised their pilots’ decisions, and a Southwest spokesperson said go-arounds were “fairly routine. “If there was anything amiss on this one, we’ll work with the FAA on next steps,” Southwest said. The National Transportation Safety Board told NBC Bay Area that it was not investigating the matter.