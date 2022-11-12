Two Planes Collide as Spectators Watch in Horror at Dallas Airshow

Two planes crashed into each other mid-air Saturday during a Dallas air show that was packed with families marking Veterans Day weekend, with both planes plummeting to the ground in a fiery explosion, video footage shows. Six people who were aboard the planes are feared to have died, ABC reported.

The collision took place during the Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow. A spokesperson for the Dallas Fire-Rescue said he didn’t know the status of the pilots or whether others on the ground were injured. The two planes, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, crashed around 1:20 p.m as spectators were watching, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief,” Anthony Montoya, who witnessed the crash, told the Associated Press. “Everybody around was gasping. Everybody was bursting into tears. Everybody was in shock.”

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called the crash a “terrible tragedy,” adding that “the videos are heartbreaking.”

“Please, say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families today,” he tweeted, adding that many details about the incident “remain unknown or unconfirmed.”

The show was part of a three-day Veterans Day weekend event, although Friday’s events had been canceled due to weather. Further shows had been planned for Sunday, although it’s not clear if the Commemorative Air Force will go forward following the accident.

The FAA will investigate the crash alongside the National Transportation Safety Board, the administration said. The US 67 high is closed and traffic is being diverted in the wake of the crash, NBC Dallas Fort Worth reported.