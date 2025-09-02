Two Planes in Horror Mid-Air Fatal Collision in Colorado
DEADLY CRASH
One person is dead and two are injured after a mid-air collision between two planes in Colorado on Sunday morning. A Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 crashed as they were both attempting to land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport at around 10.40 a.m. Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. There were two people on board each aircraft; their names have yet to be released. The Cessna was on its final approach to the airport when it was struck by the other plane, causing both aircraft to catch fire, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said. The two occupants of the Cessna had minor injuries and were released at the scene; one occupant of the other aircraft was transported to a nearby hospital. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office pronounced the other occupant dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office also thanked citizens who tried to put the fire out until first responders arrived at the scene. Aviation authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.