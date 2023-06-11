CHEAT SHEET
Two Planes ‘Likely Collided’ on Tokyo Runway
Hundreds of passengers and crew were aboard two planes that “highly likely collided” with one another at an airport in Tokyo, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK. CNN reported that the EVA Air and Thai Airways jets hit each other near a runway at around 11 a.m., and the Tokyo Aviation Office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is still confirming the details of the crash. About 207 people were on the EVA Air flight, and 264 others were on Thai Airways, but no injuries have been reported yet. A wing from the Thai aircraft was reportedly missing and there was debris nearby, airport video footage revealed.