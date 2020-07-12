CHEAT SHEET
    Two Police Officers Fatally Shot in Texas Border Town

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Reuters

    Two police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call in the Texas border town of McAllen were met with fatal gunfire on Saturday night, according to local police. Officers Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chavez, 39, were both killed on the scene when 23-year-old Aldon Caramillo started shooting from inside the house when they arrived, according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez. Additional officers then arrived as back-up and surrounded the residence before Caramillo turned the gun on himself, taking his life. Caramillo had a history of arrests, Rodriguez said.

