Two Proud Boys Leaders Arrested as Capitol Conspiracy Case Grows
CLOSING IN
A new conspiracy indictment has named four prominent members of the Proud Boys as leaders of the group’s attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, The New York Times reports. Two of them—leaders of Proud Boys chapters in Philadelphia and North Carolina—are facing their first charges in the riot, while two others were previously charged and are facing new allegations. Zach Rehl, the leader of the Philadelphia Proud Boys was arrested early Wednesday after the Philadelphia Inquirer reported pictures of him leading a large group beyond the Capitol security perimeter. (Rehl is the son of two Philadelphia police officers.) The other new arrest, Charles Donohoe, leads a Proud Boys chapter in North Carolina. The new indictment also spells bad news for Proud Boys Ethan Nordean and Joe Biggs, who were already charged with their alleged roles in the attack. The men are accused of leading a group on the offensive into the Capitol. Nordean and Biggs were previously arrested, but released from jail in March and January, respectively.