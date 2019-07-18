CHEAT SHEET

    Two Race Horses Die in ‘Freak’ Accident at Southern California Track

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters

    Two race horses died in Southern California on Thursday morning after colliding with one another while training at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, USA Today reports. The club said a horse named Charge A Bunch threw his rider and turned sharply, colliding with horse Carson Valley—who is trained by Bob Baffert. “This was a very unfortunate accident, and it is a shock to everyone in the barn. We work every day to take the best care of our horses, but sometimes freak accidents occur that are beyond anyone’s ability to control,” Baffert said in a statement. “This is one of those times, and we’re deeply saddened for the horses and everyone involved.” The club said it was “deeply sorry for the horses and their owners, trainers, riders and grooms.” This comes after 30 horses died at Santa Anita Park during its winter-spring season.

