Two Rioters Claim Cop Shook Their Hands at Capitol, Said ‘It’s Your House Now’
EXCUSE ME?
A Kentucky man arrested on Friday for allegedly taking part in the Capitol riot with his wife and cousin told the FBI that he encountered a cop as he entered the Capitol who “grabbed his hand, shook it, and said, ‘It’s your house now,’” according to court documents. Robert Bauer added that he thought the officer was “acting out of fear.” His cousin, Edward Hemenway, told investigators that the officer shook his hand and gave him a “half-hug” while repeating, “It’s your house now, man.” The pair said they “marched to the U.S. Capitol because President Trump said to do so.”
Capitol Police have come under fire for their response to the extraordinary Jan 6. attack. Some were seen taking selfies with the insurrectionists and court documents for several accused rioters indicate that many cops simply gave into the mob after realizing they were badly outnumbered.