Two Rivals Declare Victory in Indonesia

After Wednesday’s third direct presidential vote in Indonesia, both Jakarta Governor Joko Widodo and ex-army general Prabowo Subianto claimed to be the winner. Most respected unofficial tallies put Widodo out ahead with 52 percent of the vote. Indonesia’s election commission will now count the votes and announce results by July 22. But if either candidate disputes the outcome (which seems likely), it will go to the Constitutional Court. Subianto, who was once married to the daughter of the country’s former dictator Suharto, has already cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election commission. Indonesia is the world’s third-largest democracy and its most populous Muslim country.