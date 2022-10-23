Two Russian Fighter Pilots Killed After Jet Crashes Into Siberian Home

CHEAT SHEET
A Russian fighter jet crashed into a two-story home in Siberia early Sunday, killing its two pilots, a Russian governor said. The two families who live in the Irkutsk home were unharmed, though the house itself was damaged in the process. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said the jet, a Sukhoi Su-30, was on a test flight before it fell into an almost vertical dive into the home, according to the BBC. It was the second downed jet in less than a week; another military jet crashed into an apartment block in Ukraine, killing 15 people. A Russian investigative committee said it would look into whether the flight violated any air safety rules.