Two Russians Charged With Extremism Slit Wrists in Courtroom
Two Russians who were on trial in Moscow for belonging to an anarchist organization slit their wrists in the courtroom, BBC News reports. Ruslan Kostylenkov, 25, and Vyacheslav Kryukov, 20, are reportedly facing extremism charges after being accused of belonging to the “New Greatness” group. After their request for house arrest was denied, the two men told the courtroom, “This is an unfair trial” and called for “glory to Russia, freedom of Russia, freedom of political prisoners” before pulling out sharp objects. They then slit their wrists with either a piece of glass or a piece of a blade that they somehow got into the court room, lawyer Alexander Lupashko said. The two men were removed from the witness stand, and their conditions are reportedly unknown. They are part of 10 young individuals, including teenagers, facing trial for allegedly creating an extremist group and plotting to overthrow the Russian government. “Their nerves just couldn’t handle it anymore... All the evidence proves that they didn’t commit a crime,” Kostylenkov's lawyer told The Moscow Times.