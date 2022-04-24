Two Teens Charged With Hate Crimes and Attempted Murder in Stabbing of 16-Year-Old
‘APPALLING’
Two teens in San Diego are facing attempted murder and hate crimes charges after a 16-year-old Black girl was stabbed on April 16. According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the 16-year-old male suspect confronted the girl and her family outside an apartment complex before allegedly pulling a knife and stabbing the girl in the back as he spouted racial slurs. The teen, who was with a group, fled the attack and the victim was taken to a hospital, where she survived the wound. The alleged assailant was arrested two days later. Police have now arrested a second teen, who they believe to be the boy’s 15-year-old girlfriend. According to police, she seems to have played “a larger role in the attack than initially believed.” NBC San Diego reports that the girl turned herself in once a warrant was issued and that the teen boy has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges—both charges carry hate-crime allegations. “Multiple aspects of this incident are appalling,” San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said.