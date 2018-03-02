Central Michigan University Student Killed Parents on Campus, Police Say

A student at Central Michigan University allegedly shot and killed his parents in a residence hall at about 9 a.m. Friday, state police said. The suspected shooter, who fled the scene in Mount Pleasant on foot, is still at large. Police have identified him as a student named James Eric Davis Jr., a 19-year-old black male about 5-foot-10 and 135 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous. According to a press release on the university’s website, no others were injured in the shooting, which took place in Campbell Hall, a residence building. “Police believe the situation started from a domestic situation,” said the school. The campus remained on lockdown as of about 11 a.m. Friday. The Detroit Free Press on Friday reported that Davis’ parents were on campus to take him home for spring break. Officials said they had contact with Davis on Thursday night over a “drug-related issue” but turned him over to medical staff at a local hospital. He was released on Friday morning, just before the shooting, the newspaper reported.
