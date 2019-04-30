Two Sixth-Graders Arrested in Plot to Shoot Up Elementary School

Two sixth-graders from Tennessee were arrested last week for allegedly plotting to shoot up an elementary school, Knoxville News Sentinel reports. The students were charged with conspiracy to commit murder on Friday for allegedly scheming to kill students and parents at South Cumberland Elementary School before killing themselves. According to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer heard about a rumor about a “hit list” relating to a future school shooting. While officials found no hit list, they found a “hand-drawn map” of the school and evidence of a plot to hide weapons in the school locker room. The students allegedly planned to enter the school through its back door on the last day of classes, get the weapons, and shoot staff and students before killing themselves. The two allegedly made their plans within the past two weeks, but police found no weapons in either of their homes. The two sixth-graders are reportedly in custody at Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Facility, and District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway said the cases will remain in juvenile court.