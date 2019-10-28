CHEAT SHEET
LITERALLY HELL
Two Quakes Hit in Raging Northern California Kincade Fire Zoneit
Two small earthquakes struck the Northern California region where firefighters are struggling to contain the fast-moving Kincade fire, which is now raging nearly out of control toward Santa Rosa—the site of the deadly 2017 Tubbs fire that killed at least 22 people. Near-hurricane-force winds contributed to the fire’s fast movement over the weekend, as firefighters struggled to contain even 10 percent of the blaze. By early Monday, they only had 5 percent of the fire contained. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that authorities have dedicated 352 fire engines, 28 water tenders, 10 helicopters, 76 hand crews, and 51 bulldozers to battle the the burn area that now spans 54,000-acres. A dozen more fires are raging in other parts of the state.