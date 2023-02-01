CHEAT SHEET
Two South Carolina Men Charged After Transgender Woman’s Murder
Two men have been charged in connection to the death of Dime Doe, a transgender woman, in South Carolina. In August 2019, Daqua Ritter allegedly targeted Doe because of her gender identity, fatally shooting her. Xavier Pinckney allegedly hid from authorities that he contacted Doe on the day of her death and lied about seeing Ritter after Doe’s death. Ritter has been indicted with hate crime charges for Doe’s murder, possibly resulting in a life sentence in prison if convicted. Both suspects were charged with obstruction of justice, and Pinckney was also charged for lying to investigators.