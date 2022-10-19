CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Two Dead After Hot Air Balloon in Turkey Crash Lands
TOURIST TRAP
Read it at CBS News
A hot air balloon tourist ride in Turkey took a deadly turn after windy conditions led to a harsh landing, killing two Spanish tourists and injuring three others. Thirty people were aboard the balloon, including two crew members. The hot air balloon crash landed in the Cappadocia region in Nevsehir province, with the governor’s office saying the accident was caused by “a sudden increase in wind.” The injured weren’t in life-threatening condition, according to the governor’s office. The sightseeing tour over Turkey’s volcanic rock formations is a popular attraction, reportedly bringing in millions of tourists a year.