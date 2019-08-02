CHEAT SHEET
SHAKEUP
Two Staffers for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Are Set to Leave Her Congressional Office
Two staffers for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are set to leave her congressional office, according to a report in The Intercept on Friday afternoon. Her chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, is going to New Consensus, a non-profit focused on the Green New Deal, and her director of communications, Corbin Trent, is set to run communications for the freshman lawmaker’s re-election bid. “Saikat has decided to leave the office of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to work with New Consensus to further develop plans for a Green New Deal,” Trent said in a statement to the publication. “We are extraordinarily grateful for his service to advance a bold agenda and improve the lives of the people in NY-14.” Chakrabarti was the subject of a Twitter spat with the official House Democrats account recently amid inter-party tensions with some of the new progressive members of the House. Trent did not immediately respond to a text message from The Daily Beast.