Two State Troopers Reportedly Struck and Killed by Driver They’d Recently Stopped
‘TRAGEDY’
Two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian were killed early Monday morning when they were struck by a car. Troopers Martin F. Mack, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, had recently pulled a woman over “on the suspicion of a DUI” when they received a call about a man walking along the side of Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia, 6 ABC reports. The troopers left the car to respond to the potential pedestrian crisis. While attempting to get the man into their vehicle, the troopers were reportedly struck by the woman they’d just pulled over for the potential DUI, as she drove onto the shoulder of the road to bypass the traffic stalled around the troopers’ squad car. The police reported that the impact of the collision threw the troopers into traffic, and they died at the scene. The identity of the killed pedestrian has not been released. Law enforcement sources reported that the driver who struck the troopers remained at the scene. In a statement following the crash, Gov. Tom Wolf said, “This tragedy is a reminder that our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day, and we Pennsylvanians are grateful for the men and women who protect us and our communities.”