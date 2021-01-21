‘Terrorist Act’: Two Suicide Bombers Kill 32 People at Baghdad Market

Read it at AP
A pair of suicide bombings in Baghdad killed 32 people on Thursday, wounding several others. It is not yet known who was behind the attack, but Iraqi officials believe that it was perpetrated by ISIS, according to the Associated Press. While the Islamic State’s power has greatly waned since its mid-2010s peak, Iraq in general is in economic turmoil due to the worldwide dip in oil prices, according to the AP. “This is a terrorist act perpetrated by a sleeper cell of the Islamic State,” a spokesperson for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command told the AP.