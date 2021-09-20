Two U.K. Cops Ignored Multiple Emergency Calls for Help to Have Squad Car Sex
GROSS MISCONDUCT
Emergency call-outs to a hospital and a burglarized store were left unattended to because two police officers were busy... having sex. The Times of London reports that Sergeant Molly Edwards and Police Chief Richard Paton resigned from Surrey police last month after a disciplinary panel heard of their extracurricular activities, resulting in four allegations of gross misconduct. After noticing suspicious behavior between the two, supervisors bugged their patrol car to investigate. Paton, 39, allegedly suggested the two “just get naked” despite receiving a radio request for help from an electrical store that was being burglarized. A hospital needed help with two assault victims, but the pair were 15 minutes away having sex, says the disciplinary panel, calling the matter a “serious dereliction of duty.” The officers are both married to other people and have children.