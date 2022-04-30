Two Suspects in Fatal River Plunge After Police Chase Through Chicago
DEADLY
An early-morning police chase through Chicago came to a screeching halt after two suspects fatally leapt into a river, authorities say. The chase began around 4:40 a.m. when officers became aware of an armed carjacking north of downtown, police reported. Officers reportedly tailed a white Rolls Royce about thirty miles south until the five occupants hopped into a black Infiniti. When the car crashed ten miles further south, police say three passengers were nabbed, but two plunged into the Little Calumet River to evade arrest. Around 5 a.m., the Chicago Police Department Marine Units began trolling the waters and found the suspects, authorities say. They were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead. The identities of the suspects have yet to be confirmed.