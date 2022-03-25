Two Teen Girls Arrested Over Baby’s Kidnapping After Allegedly Approaching Mom With Sex Trafficking Story
MURKY
Two girls, aged 14 and 16 years old, have been arrested by Wisconsin authorities in connection with the alleged abduction of a 3-month-old out of his home early on Wednesday. The baby, Anthony Crudup, Jr., was found safe a few blocks away later that afternoon, the Milwaukee Police Department said. The boy’s mother, Shatina Cureton, said the pair had approached her, saying they needed help. “They told me they were being molested and that they were being human trafficked, and their mom was making them do things with her boyfriend,” she told local outlet WISN 12 News. Cureton allowed the girls, along with “multiple” other individuals to stay at her house overnight, only to awaken and find the group gone, along with Anthony, officials said. Police have not yet commented on the sex trafficking claims, but also arrested on Wednesday three Milwaukee men, aged 19, 33, and 56. No other details on the case were immediately released. “I feel they should be prosecuted to the max because they didn’t have no business taking my baby,” Cureton said of the teenagers. “I mean, stuff like this only happens on Lifetime movies.”