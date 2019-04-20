Two Teenagers Arrested in Murder of Northern Ireland Journalist Lyra McKee

Two teenagers have been arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with the fatal shooting of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee on Friday. The young men, age 18 and 19, have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning and are being held under the Terrorism Act, according to the Irish Journal. McKee was shot in the head on Friday as she stood near armed police vehicles in Derry, the site of the 1972 Bloody Sunday massacre. Police have called her murder a “terrorist incident.” Police released a video of the suspected assailants picking up bullets from the ground near where the fatal shooting occurred. Local police have been battling violent outbursts from the so-called New IRA in recent months as tensions in the area tied to Brexit and border issues have flared.