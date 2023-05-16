Two Teens Identified Among 8 Victims of Brownsville Migrant Crash
TRAGEDY
Cops in Brownsville, Texas, released the identities of the eight migrants who were fatally run over earlier this month, revealing that two teenagers were among the dead. Cops say Jose Javier Carrio Moreno, 18, and Cristian Jesus Sangranis Rodriguez, 19, both died when they were mowed down by a Range Rover SUV driven by George Alvarez, who’s since been charged with eight counts of manslaughter. The other victims were identified as Brayan Garcia, 24; Hector David Medina Medero, 24; Enyerbeth Cabarcas Meza, 23; Luis Jeffrhey Matute Vasquez, 31; Jorge Luis Flores Colina, 48; and Richard Alejandro Bustamante Perez, 27. All of those killed were natives of Venezuela except Garcia, who was migrating from Colombia. Cops also ID’d eleven people injured in the May 7 crash—all of whom appear to be men in their 20s, 30s and 40s.