    Two Texas Teens Found Shot in Suspected Murder-Suicide Attempt, Police Say

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Two Texas teenagers were found with gunshot wounds to their heads early Thursday in what investigators believe may have been an attempted murder-suicide, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The teens, who have not been identified, are both in critical condition. KHOU 11 News reports that the 15-year-old and 17-year-old boys were friends, and they had apparently been listening to music together when family members reported hearing gunshots. The 17-year-old is said to have been staying at the 15-year-old’s home. HCSO Sgt. Gregory Pinkins was quoted telling the news outlet the older teen appeared to have shot the 15-year-old before turning the gun on himself. No further details were immediately available.

    If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

