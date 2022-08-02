Two Texas Teens Found Shot in Suspected Murder-Suicide Attempt, Police Say
AWFUL
Two Texas teenagers were found with gunshot wounds to their heads early Thursday in what investigators believe may have been an attempted murder-suicide, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The teens, who have not been identified, are both in critical condition. KHOU 11 News reports that the 15-year-old and 17-year-old boys were friends, and they had apparently been listening to music together when family members reported hearing gunshots. The 17-year-old is said to have been staying at the 15-year-old’s home. HCSO Sgt. Gregory Pinkins was quoted telling the news outlet the older teen appeared to have shot the 15-year-old before turning the gun on himself. No further details were immediately available.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).