    Two-Thirds of California Voters Say Feinstein No Longer Fit for Senate

    TIME TO GO

    Philippe Naughton

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) attends a Senate Judiciary Committee executive business meeting to vote on legislation and pending nominations before the committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2023.

    Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

    Two-thirds of voters in California believe that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is no longer fit to serve them in the Senate. A poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Government Studies, sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, found that 67 percent of registered voters agreed with the statement: “Feinstein’s latest illness underlines the fact that she is no longer fit to continue serving in the U.S. Senate.” Twenty percent disagreed. Feinstein, 89, entered the Senate in 1992 after a decade as mayor of San Francisco and has been re-elected five times. She took several months off this year because she was suffering from shingles, an absence that stymied Democrats’ attempts to push through multiple judicial nominees. If Feinstein were to resign before her term is up, Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he will name a Black woman to fill the seat.

