Two TikTok Stars, Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler, Arrested on Drug Charges During Quarantine-Defying Road Trip

Read it at Business Insider
Two well-known TikTokers, 20-year-old Bryce Hall and 19-year-old Jaden Hossler, were arrested in central Texas on drug charges and released Tuesday. Hall and Hossler are part of the Los Angeles influencer collective “Sway House,” whose members live together and collaborate on making videos, and each has millions of followers on the short-video social network. Hall and Hossler had embarked on a road trip from Cedar Springs, Texas, where they and others affiliated with Sway House have been hosting a group of friends in defiance of stay-at-home orders since early May. Hossler was charged with possession of two to four ounces of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony that carries a sentence of two to 20 years in prison. Hall was charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, a misdemeanor. They have both been released on bond.