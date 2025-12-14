Two-Time Oscar Winner Parodies Nicole Kidman’s AMC Promos

Lady Gaga endured a chaotic stop on her Mayhem Ball tour in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, after one of her backup dancers plunged off the stage. The unplanned stage dive by dancer Michael Dameski forced the pop star, 39, to bring the show to a halt. In a video posted to social media, Gaga can be seen immediately stopping the music to check if her dancer is OK. “If you could just give us five minutes, I just wanna get some proper grooves on the shoes of the dancers,” Gaga told the roughly 80,000 gathered at Accor Stadium for night two of her shows in the Australian harbor city. Heavy rainfall hampered her performance in the open-air arena and caused several technical glitches. Production staff were seen mopping the water-slick stage ahead of her performance. Thankfully, Dameski was OK and posted two videos to his Instagram account thanking fans for their concern. “The show must go on!” he captioned one video of him finishing the last stop on the Mayhem Ball tour before it resumes in Japan on Jan. 21.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1WATCH: Lady Gaga Halts Show as Dancer Tumbles Off StageSTAGE DIVEA dancer fell off the stage in Sydney, Australia, while performing “Garden of Eden.”
- 2Two-Time Oscar Winner Parodies Nicole Kidman’s AMC PromosWE COME TO THIS PLACE...Jane Fonda shared the video in response to the news of Warner Bros. being bought out by Netflix.
Partner updateAD BY MOOStep Up Your Brand’s Merch This Holiday Season—Now 20% OffMADE TO IMPRESSMOO’s custom products are anything but throwaway merch.
- 3Home Depot Crime Ring Made Off With More Than $2 Million‘OPERATION SELF CHECKOUT’Officials said the ring operated for years, with documented thefts at more than 125 stores.
- 4Police Testing Evidence in Infamous Unsolved Murder CaseINVESTIGATION CONTINUESPolice say the 1996 case is still a “top priority.”
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 5'Pulp Fiction' Star Dead at 60CHARACTER ACTORThe legendary character actor also appeared in “The Mask” and “The Usual Suspects.”
- 6White Castle Recalls 1,000 Cases of Popular SlidersBURGER BUYBACKThe burgers contain undeclared allergens that pose a risk to those who have milk and soy allergies.
- 7United Flight Forced to Turn Around After Engine Caught FireTURNAROUND TIMEThe Boeing 777, bound for Tokyo, lost power in one of its engines.
- 8Selena Quintanilla's Father Dead at 86RIPHe was a singer, songwriter and record producer.
Shop with ScoutedWhoop’s Rare Sale Makes Hitting Your 2026 Goals EasierTHERE IT ISIf you want to give the gift of health this holiday season, choose Whoop.
- 9‘Grinch’ Star Reveals Why He Almost Quit $20 Million RoleBAH HUMBUG!Jim Carrey said the green costume was “panic attack” inducing.
- 10Wild Brawl Breaks Out in Whole Foods’ Baked Goods AisleFOOD FIGHTThe fight was captured on camera.
Two-Time Oscar Winner Parodies Nicole Kidman’s AMC Promos
Acting legend Jane Fonda shared a video that simultaneously referenced Nicole Kidman’s iconic AMC ad while highlighting the problem posed by the potential sale of Warner Bros. to Netflix. Fonda, who starred in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie for seven seasons, recorded the video with the Committee for the First Amendment and the Groundlings. “Come to this place for mergers. We stream to self-silence, to censor, to slop,” Fonda says in the video as she enters a theater. “Where content is chosen by the best billionaires we have. Dazzling, focus-grouped, pre-digested content that lets your brain not do too much thinky thinky,” she continues. ”Somehow corporate greed feels good in a place like this. Somehow, mergers feel good in a place like this,” she adds, before she’s asked to leave the theater because it’s about to be demolished and turned into a data center. The potential sale of Warner Bros. to Netflix has set off alarm bells throughout Hollywood, with many concerned about the impacts of further consolidation of the industry and the work it produces, as well as the potential role the Trump administration may play in approving the merger.
Branded merch keeps your business top of mind long after the first interaction. With MOO, your branded gifts are things people love having and holding onto. From water bottles to journals to pens, MOO’s premium, customizable, and sustainably made products make the ideal canvas for your brand’s logo. MOO’s intuitive templates and design tools make it effortless to showcase your branding at its best. As a special offer for first-time customers, MOO is giving 25% off print products & 20% off MOO promotional products for orders above $75. Just use the code SQ8C87 at checkout.
Everyone needs a reliable vessel, where it’s for water or coffee. MOO has a wide range of bottles, tumblers, and mugs to suit every sip, like this award-winning water bottle that is double-walled to keep your drink cool for up to 24 hours.
As the new year approaches, notepads, notebooks, and journals become invaluable tools for brainstorming, planning, and prioritizing. MOO offers several customization options including size, number of pages, color, and finishes (for extra brand flair).
This Twist Pen is another award winner. Made with recycled aluminum, the pen has just the right amount of weight and a sleek twist-action mechanism to retract the tip.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
An organized theft ring targeting hundreds of Home Depot stores across nine states has been busted by authorities. The Queens, New York-based group of thieves, dubbed “Operation Self Checkout,” consisted of 13 members and stole $2.2 million in merchandise, said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and New York Governor Kathy Hochul in a press release on Thursday. There have been more than 300 documented thefts at 128 different Home Depot stores, according to the statement. Police have recovered merchandise valued at $1.5 million, which officials said will likely increase as investigators sort through the recovered items. The ring was allegedly led by Armando Diaz, 52, and would meet at 5:30 a.m. every day to plan each “hit,” officials said. They were active for “years,” pulling in anywhere from $1,800 to $35,000 each day, according to officials and Katz. Three or four members would allegedly communicate with Diaz using earbuds and hide targeted items in trash bins and carts to exit the store with them, Katz and officials said. They would then resell the items, with air conditioners being among the most “common items stolen” by them, officials said. Eleven of the members were arraigned on Wednesday, with one remaining at large and another “will be arraigned at a later date,” officials said.
Police say the 1996 murder case of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey remains a “top priority” as they collect new evidence. Investigators have also conducted tests on existing evidence in hopes of finding new leads, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said Friday. He added that police have also conducted new interviews and re-interviews. Details on the tests and interviews cannot be released to the public, Redfearn said. On Dec. 26, 1996, John and Patsy Ramsey woke up to find their daughter missing from their Boulder, Colorado home. A ransom note was left inside their home. John Ramsey discovered JonBenét‘s body in the basement hours later. An autopsy determined JonBenét was sexually assaulted, strangled, and her skull was fractured. Police possess unknown DNA that was found under her fingernails and in her underwear. Her parents and her brother were cleared as suspects in 2008. Patsy Ramsey died in 2006. “It is never too late for people with knowledge of this terrible crime to come forward, and I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us,” Redfearn said. Anyone with information can contact the Boulder police tipline at 303-441-1974 or BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2025, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness. While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.
The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller. Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.
Peter Greene, who played Zed in Pulp Fiction, was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment on Friday, his longtime manager, Gregg Edward, confirmed to the New York Post. He was 60. A neighbor told the New York Daily News that he found Greene in his ground-floor apartment after neighbors reported hearing loud Christmas music since Wednesday. A cause of death is not immediately known. The paper reported that a handwritten note was on his apartment door, including the line “I’m still a Westie”—a reference to the Irish-American gang that once operated out of Hell’s Kitchen. The Usual Suspects actor became known to audiences as an onscreen villain. “Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was,” Edward said. Greene, who had a starring role in The Mask, was set to appear in a thriller, Mascots, with Mickey Rourke. The film’s writer-director, Kerry Mondragón, broke down in tears when he heard the news, Edward said. Greene had a surgery scheduled to remove a benign tumor, but he was otherwise healthy and fit, his manager said. Greene told Premier magazine that he struggled with addiction in the ’90s. “Bottom line, he was really a good-hearted person and a brilliant, brilliant actor,” said Edward.
White Castle has recalled over 1,000 cases of its Original Sliders, according to an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall of 1,021 cases of its 4-count cartons was due to some containing Jalapeño Cheese Sliders with undeclared milk and soy, the FDA said. The allergens that pose a risk to those with milk and soy allergies were not listed on the Original Jalapeño carton label. They were shipped nationwide to mostly convenience stores, officials said. “The issue was discovered when a customer notified White Castle that they suffered a non-life-threatening allergic reaction after consuming one of the Jalapeño Cheese Sliders that was incorrectly packaged in the 4-count Original Sliders carton,” the recall on Friday stated. “No other reports of injury or illness have been received to date.” The recalled sliders are marked with UPC# 0-82988-02969-3, and the lot codes are either 9H203521 or 9H203522. Customers who have already purchased them can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers can also contact White Castle by calling 1-800-843-2728.
A United Airlines flight bound for Tokyo was diverted back to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Saturday. The Boeing 777, which was carrying 275 passengers and 15 crew members, lost power in one of its engines and ignited a brush fire near the runway. Flight 803 departed at around 12:35 p.m. and suffered engine failure shortly after takeoff. The fire was extinguished, and the plane returned to Dulles at around 1:30 p.m., where airport first responders checked it, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority told The Washington Post. According to the airline, no one was injured. It is unclear what caused the engine to fail. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a piece of the engine cover “separated and caught fire,” which sparked the ground brush fire. The FAA is investigating the incident. “United is grateful to our crews and to the teams at Washington Dulles for their quick work to help ensure the safety of everyone involved,” the airline told People. The airline said it will be scheduling a “different aircraft to continue this flight later on Saturday.”
,Abraham Isaac Quintanilla Jr., the father of the late Tejano music star Selena, has died. He was 86. “It’s with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today,” his son, Abraham Quintanilla III, wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. The cause of death is not immediately available. There is no suspicion of foul play, the Nueces County Medical Examiner told TMZ. But they could not confirm the date of his death. The Quintanilla family patriarch was a singer, songwriter, and record producer. He created the band Selena y Los Dinos and managed Selena’s career. “I was raised in the streets when I was young so I’m always suspicious of everything. My kids were not raised that way because they were under my wing and I protected them,” he told the New York Daily News in 2015. “I used to worry about Selena being so trusting.” Selena was shot and killed in 1995 by Yolanda Saldívar, who is serving a life sentence for her murder. Quintanilla is also survived by his wife, Marcella Quintanilla, and their daughter, Suzette Quintanilla.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The New Year’s resolution season is right around the corner, which means many of us are gearing up to reset our routines and step into 2026 with clearer health and fitness goals. If you’re hoping to get a head start, Whoop, the cult-favorite health and wellness wearable, is making it easier with a limited-time 10 percent discount. More than just a tracker, Whoop functions like a full-time wellness coach on your wrist. It delivers in-depth data on sleep cycles, recovery, menstrual health, stress levels, heart rate variability, and even an estimate of your long-term health trajectory. The platform then uses those insights to offer personalized recommendations—whether you’re trying to fine-tune your strength-training program, optimize recovery, or just build healthier daily habits.
One of the biggest perks? The band itself is free. All you pay for is the subscription, which unlocks a year’s worth of advanced metrics, trend reports, and actionable coaching. For anyone who loves biohacking, performance tracking, or simply understanding their body better, Whoop is one of the most thoughtful wellness gifts you can give (or keep for yourself).
Comic legend Jim Carrey has revealed that the costume he wore in 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas was so painful that he nearly quit the movie on day one. “The suit was made of unnervingly itchy yak hair that drove me insane all day long,” Carrey told Vulture for a retrospective on the live-action Dr. Seuss adaptation. “I had 10-inch-long fingers, so I couldn’t scratch myself or touch my face or do anything,” the 63-year-old actor continued. With whole-eye contact lenses like “frisbees” and a silicone mask that left him mouth-breathing for the entire production, Carrey began having “panic attacks” while filming, director Ron Howard revealed. “I would see him lying down on the floor in between setups with a brown paper bag”, Howard said. “He was miserable.” On the first day of filming, it took Oscar-winning makeup artist Rick Baker eight hours to get Carrey ready—a process so painstaking that the star announced his resignation at the end of it. “He was ready to give his $20 million back! I mean, he was sincere,” Howard added. The compromise the crew settled on saw the production hire a CIA consultant who trained special operations agents to resist torture. “I found out that the gentleman that trained me to endure the Grinch also founded SEAL Team Six,” Carrey added.
A wild brawl broke out in a Whole Foods supermarket, leaving shoppers and online commenters stunned. In a clip captured by an eyewitness and posted to social media, two men are seen fighting in the baked goods section of the organic food store while a woman yells at them to stop. The fight took place in the chain’s downtown Los Angeles location, with police saying they were aware an altercation had taken place between two men in their 30s. The video of the incident begins mid-brawl, with no indication as to what started it. As the two men wrestle with each other, they crash into a stack of freshly baked goods, sending pastries spilling across the floor. The witness filming zooms in on the squashed bakery items to capture the carnage. “Happy Holidays From Whole Foods,” the original poster of the video wrote in the caption. “Are the baked goods OK?” one commenter replied. The Daily Beast has reached out to Whole Foods for comment.