Two-Time Pulitzer-Winning Photojournalist Dies at 57
R.I.P.
Nick Oza, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, has died. The Arizona Republic photojournalist was 57. A Sept. 3 car crash left Oza hospitalized for nearly a month. He won journalism’s highest honor as part of the Republic’s team that produced “The Wall,” a series examining how Donald Trump’s plans for a border wall would affect Arizona and the U.S.-Mexico border as a whole. He was also a member of the team at the Biloxi Sun Herald that won the prize for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina and its ravaging aftermath. Greg Burton, the Republic’s executive editor, said in a statement, “Our hearts go out to Nick’s wife Jacquelyn, daughter Shanti, and the Oza family. He changed the way we see each other and, true to his calling, the way we see ourselves in the struggles of others.”