Two-Time School Shooting Survivor Trashes JD Vance

A woman who just survived her second shooting at a U.S. education institution has torn into Vice President JD Vance for what she says is MAGA’s inaction on deadly violence at schools.

“It’s honestly laughable,” Zoe Weissman—who was just 12 when she witnessed the 2018 killings at a school in Parkland, Florida, and who on Saturday survived yet another shooting that left two dead and nine more injured at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island—told MS NOW Sunday.

Her comments came in response to Vance’s public statement about the Ivy League college killings. “Terrible news out of Rhode Island this evening,” he wrote on X. “We’re all thinking of and praying for the victims tonight.”

Saturday's shooting at Brown University left two dead and nine more injured. BING GUAN/AFP via Getty Images

Weissman was reluctant to accept the vice president’s condolences. “This administration was the same one that was in power when the shooting in Parkland happened, and they said the same exact thing,” she told the network. “They sent their thoughts and prayers and told us that they were thinking of us. Clearly they weren’t.”

She went on to say that “if they actually cared about us and they were actually praying for us,” then the Donald Trump administration “would do something to end the gun violence problem in this country.”

Learning the news after returning to the White House from a football game Saturday night, Trump told the nation to "just pray." Alex Wong/Getty Images

“I think a lot of my fellow students can agree with that, that we’re fed up with the current administration and congress is inaction,” she added.

Weissman is not the only survivor of a prior school shooting to have escaped Saturday’s massacre with her life.

Fellow Brown University student Mia Tretta also lived through the 2019 Saugus high school shooting in Los Angeles, surviving a gunshot wound to the abdomen unlike her best friend at the time, who was one of two people killed in the violence.

“The one thing that gave me comfort was, like, statistically, it’s practically impossible for this to ever happen to me again,” Weissman told the New York Times in a separate interview Saturday.

She added that “clearly, we’re getting to a point where no one can say that any more.”

A person of interest, who was described as being in their 30s, was detained Sunday after gunfire erupted in the engineering building at the Ivy League school.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, which occurred during a final exam review at the school founded in 1764.