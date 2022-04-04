Two Top Tech Execs Reportedly Ditch Trump’s Free-Speech App
Two top executives at former President Donald Trump’s social media site Truth Social have quit as the company faces a lackluster number of users and plummeting signups, Reuters reports. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer, who headed up the right-wing platform’s technology and product development, have both left after joining the struggling company last year. The platform’s rollout was bumpy from the start, with users running into glitches and errors when it dropped on Apple’s App Store in February. Since its launch, app downloads have gone from a high of 170,000 downloads a day to a mere 8,000. On Sunday, MAGA ally Roger Stone accused the app of censoring him after it applied a “sensitive content” warning to his post that said, “Trump also warns again a growing threat of terrorism by radical Islam mix in the predicted the 9/11 attack.” “Why would this be censored content on TruthSocial?” he wondered, later claiming to The Daily Beast that the content flag was nothing more than “a glitch.”