Two Ukrainians and Police Officer Among Five Shot Dead in Tel Aviv
HORRIFIC
Two Ukrainians, two Israelis, and a police officer were among the five victims of what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a “terrorist attack” Tuesday evening. Witnesses say the 26-year-old gunman shot indiscriminately first at apartment balconies and then at people on the street, including two Ukrainians who had lived in Israel for years, as he walked through the ultra-Orthodox suburb of Bnei Brak. Video posted on social media shows one man on a bicycle who narrowly escaped the shooter’s bullet. The incident is the third bloody attack in a week. Previous attacks in Hadera and Beersheva have been tied to Islamic State terror group sympathizers. It is unclear if the gunman in Tuesday’s incident was also tied to the group.