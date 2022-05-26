CHEAT SHEET
    Two Thieves Tried to Steal a Basquiat in Chelsea

    NOT VERY BONNIE & CLYDE

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    NYPD / YouTube

    On Wednesday, the New York City Police Department announced that on May 14, a young white man and white woman with European accents entered Taglialatella Galleries in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood and attempted to steal an unidentified painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, the New York Post reported. The gallery is currently hosting “Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure,” a retrospective show dedicated to the work of Basquiat, a legendary contemporary artist whose works routinely rack up tens of millions at auction. According to the NYPD, the would-be thieves entered the gallery just before 5:30 p.m. and attempted to lift the painting, and were last captured on security footage leaving the premises without their intended spoils.

