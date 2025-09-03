Two United Airlines Jets Collide on Tarmac in San Francisco
United Airlines passengers were given a shock after two planes collided while still on the ground. Flight 1871 had been on its way to Denver when its tail clipped that of Boston-bound Flight 796 in San Francisco. Both flights were returned to the gate area following the crunch, and passengers were disembarked and found new planes. In a statement made to the Daily Beast, United Airlines said: “On Monday night, a United aircraft being pushed back from the gate at San Francisco International Airport made contact with the tail of a parked United aircraft. No injuries occurred, and passengers on both planes deplaned normally. We arranged for different aircraft to take our customers to their destinations.” Passengers online claiming to have been aboard the flights said the plane “shook.” The Daily Mail reports that the Federal Aviation Authority is investigating the incident. It hasn’t been a good week for the airline. according to the San Francisco Chronicle, a United jet bound for Baltimore, Flight 2664, had to turn around Tuesday an hour into its journey due to a plastic burning smell.