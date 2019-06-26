CHEAT SHEET
Two U.S. Military Service Members Killed in Afghanistan
Two U.S. military service members have been killed in Afghanistan, the Associated Press reports. The military did not immediately offer any details of their deaths, and their names will not be released until their families are notified. The deaths are said to have occurred Wednesday, just one day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Kabul. Pompeo said he was hopeful of a peace deal before Sept. 1 in light of direct talks with the Taliban. The war in Afghanistan is in its 18th year, and about 14,000 American troops are currently stationed in the country.