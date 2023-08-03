CHEAT SHEET
Two U.S. Navy Sailors Arrested for Espionage, Bribery Tied to China
Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to China, U.S. officials told the Associated Press on Thursday. According to the AP, a 22-year-old sailor on assignment in San Diego was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge regarding “espionage involving conspiracy to send national defense information to Chinese officials.” At a naval base north of Los Angeles, another sailor was charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe from a Chinese official, AP reported. It remains unclear whether the two cases are related. The Justice Department declined to comment to AP, and federal officials were expected to release more details on Thursday at a press conference in San Diego.